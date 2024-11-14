Elimination is the end card for the contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Every vote is essential at this crucial time of the show. You can cast your votes now for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 through the Disney+ Hotstar app or dial one of the voting numbers given below:

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Prithvi: 7997983709

Yashmi: 7997983714

Teja: 7997983722

Gautham: 7997983717

Avinash: 7997983715

The family visits have become emotional and more interesting for the housemates. In yesterday’s episode, the housemates had not one, not two, but three family visits. The family corrected the housemate’s gameplay, strategies, and behaviour. It had comical jokes, emotional reunions, and encouraging speeches. Here are the highlights from yesterday’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. A Father’s Warm Embrace:

Yashmi is known for her emotional attachment to her father. In the fifth week, some housemates were given family letters, and Yashmi cried because she did not receive her father’s letter. However, Yashmi’s father’s entry was hinted at in the previous episode.

Yashmi’s father met with the housemates and entertainingly spoke with them. The audience received his carefree demeanour well.

Later, Yashmi’s father talked to her in private, offering his advice for the upcoming weeks. He told her to focus on her game and to participate more in the games. He also advised her not to disclose her opinion and play her game. Yashmi’s father played a game and won 21,000 rupees for the winner’s prize money.

2. The Sangeet:

The Masti Task from the previous episode continued in yesterday’s episode. The pelli choopulu concluded and the Sangeet took place, where the housemates danced and partied to some songs played by Bigg Boss. The housemates generated comedy and entertainment with their hilarious scenarios and comedy timings.

3. A Mother’s Unconditional Love:

Nikhil’s mother entered the house for the family visit. Nikhil’s tearful reunion with his mother made the housemates emotional.

After greeting the housemates, Nikhil’s mother spoke to Nikhil in private. She advised him to play individually, and not to play a group game in the next weeks. She told him to nominate properly without nominating anyone. She also told him not to fight with Gautam and to keep Yashmi and Prerana at a distance.

While her advice got mixed reactions from the audience, some said that a mother will always look out for her children. Later Nikhil’s mother played a game and won mutton for the housemates.

4. A Wife’s Loving Hug:

Bigg Boss granted the housemates some time to sleep. While the housemates were a little sceptical about the arrangement, the housemates followed Bigg Boss’s announcement. Avinash’s wife entered the house in secret and surprised him. She greeted the housemates with a warm smile and interacted with them.

The couple played a compatibility game where Avinash’s wife won two options: 51,000 rupees for the winner’s prize money or three hours for the kitchen timer. She chose the first option. The couple also had a candle-lit dinner in the action room.

Avinash and his wife thanked Bigg Boss for the special arrangement. They spoke and had a romantic time in the action room. Avinash provided entertainment throughout the family visit, making the audience engage in the episode

A brief glimpse into today’s episode:

Today’s episode will have three family visits: Vishnu Priya, Prithvi, and Gautam. The promo showcases the emotional reunion, heartfelt talks, useful advice, and fun games. Based on the promos, it is safe to say that today’s episode will have entertainment and emotional moments in equal parts.

