Bigg Boss Telugu is the most trending reality TV show, having unexpected twists and turns–for the first time in the history of Bigg Boss Telugu, a unique nomination shocked the housemates and the audience. Yesterday’s nomination had fierce arguments, verbal spats, and limitless drama. Here are the main highlights from yesterday’s nominations in Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. The Queen of Nominations:

The nominations began with Soniya Akula, the 4th evicted contestant of this season entering the house. She entered with a big smile, shocking the housemates with the reason for her entry.

Bigg Boss announced to the housemates that the evicted housemates would nominate them for this week. Soniya started out strong with nominating Prerana first.

Soniya expressed her opinion of Prerana’s double standards regarding her friends, micromanagement in her Mega Chief week, her way of disrespecting others, and her arrogance with other people. Prerana and Soniya had a heated verbal spat, where Soniya exposed Prerana’s group game.

Soniya’s second nomination was shocking because she chose Nikhil, one of her close friends in the house. Soniya explained that Nikhil has double standards for his friends and the other housemates, is playing a group and safe game, and is confusing Yashmi’s feelings. Soniya told Nikhil that he is not straightforwardly expressing his opinion and his actions are leading on Yashmi.

During the nominations, Yashmi and Nikhil argued, and some of the housemates got involved to stop it. After the nomination process, Soniya exited the house, wishing all the housemates all the best.

2. The Fiery Debate:

After Soniya’s nomination and exit, Nikhil and Yashmi got into a fight, over Soniya’s words regarding Nikhil. Yashmi accused Nikhil of never explaining his feelings clearly but gave diplomatic answers for everything. The duo had a prolonged debate where Yashmi and Nikhil stood on their points.

3. Personal Nomination:

The next person to enter the house for nominations was Bebakka.

She nominated Prithvi that he does not respect everyone’s abilities and disrespects them. Prithvi stood on his point and said that the nomination point Bebakka gave was not valid.

Bebakka’s second nomination was Nikhil. She criticized him for not standing up for his clan members and failed to defend her in the first week of nominations. Nikhil and Bebakka argued for a while with Bebakka pointing out that Nikhil’s silence cost her nomination votes. Nikhil defended that it was impossible to protect everyone in his clan.

4. The Wise Advice:

Shekhar Basha entered the house and he nominated Prerana and Yashmi.

His point for Yashmi and Prerana was the same— both had no problem playing the Prabhavati 2.0 task but had difficulty playing the Panipattu challenge.

He explained that Nikhil was the perpetrator in the Panipattu task, but Prerana nominated her team member, Gautam. Shekhar Basha gave some valuable advice that the audience believes that Nikhil, Prerana, and Yashmi do not nominate each other, leading to the belief that they might be playing a group game.

Shekhar Basha nominated Yashmi and said that Nikhil was fine when Avinash saved Rohini and nominated him, but Yashmi was getting angry on his behalf. Shekhar Basha gave the same reasons for nominating Prerana.

5. The Deliberation:

After Shekhar Basha’s nomination, Rohini and Avinash explained Yashmi and Prerana’s actions regarding the Panipattu task.

Yashmi and Prerana clarified that they never got hurt during the task but were shouting only because of Nikhil’s sudden aggression. Avinash asked them why they did not tell the same when the host scolded Nikhil for his aggressive gameplay.

The episode ended on a high note, keeping the audience hooked for the next episode’s arrival.

Just the Beginning:

The nomination is still left, with four more evicted contestants to make an entry.

Aditya Om, Nainika, and Manikanta entered the house to nominate the rest of the housemates.

Nainika nominated Yashmi and Nabeel, Aditya Om nominated Prerana and Yashmi, Seetha nominated Prerana and Yashmi, and Manikanta nominated Nikhil and Nabeel.

This makes the OG clan members except Vishnupriya to be in the nominations. We still have to wait and see who else will enter the house for nominations.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss Telugu 8 updates on nominations and episode highlights.