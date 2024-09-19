The last episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 ended with high tension after Sonia’s controversial decision as the Sanchalak. As we process the events of Day 17, here are six shocking and unexpected things that took place in yesterday’s episode:

1. Prithvi opens up about feeling conflicted in the house

Drawing viewers’ curiosity, Prithvi added a mysterious air to the episode as he confided in his clan leader Nikhil that he had concerns about the attachments and relationships in the house.



Meanwhile, Yashmi, Manikanta, and Nikhil engaged in a heated debate regarding the previous task. Prerana and Vishnu Priya faced misunderstandings over the Kantara team’s ration after the Sanchalak’s decision in the last task. Prerana accused Manikanta of starting a fight, but the ladies eventually reconciled.

2. A new grocery store was introduced in Bigg Boss

The next morning, the Kantara clan submitted their ration as a penalty for not winning the tasks, while Bigg Boss Supermarket opened its doors to the Shakti team, allowing the clan leaders to earn their choice of groceries. However, the Kantara clan got a pass to use the new Bigg Boss General store, resulting in both teams having a chance to choose their groceries.

3. The Bigg Boss kitchen got a timer with guidelines.

Introducing a new twist to the housemates, Bigg Bos Telugu 8 has added a timer to the kitchen. The timer allows the housemates to use the kitchen for prepping and cooking for only fourteen hours a day. This sparked multiple opinions among the clans.

Post lunch, one of the iconic and most entertaining tasks in Bigg Boss Telugu, Prabhavati 2.0, an egg collection task, made a comeback. The clans started strategizing about how they would collect and safeguard their eggs. In the first round, the Kantara clan secured ten eggs and the Shakti clan had twenty-one eggs.

5. Prithvi crossed all boundaries

Abhay from the Kantara clan spoke out about how Prithvi had started a ‘physical game’. He said that the Kantara clan would respond in the same style. During the second round, both clans engaged in physical combat, defending their eggs from the opposing clan. Prithvi, despite getting a stern warning from the host, Nagarjuna, used inappropriate language in a verbal spat with the opposing clan members, triggering anger and disappointment among the housemates. Nikhil and Prithvi led their respective clans’ offensive attack. However, the game had to stop when Manikanta got injured amidst the fight.

6. No gain without any loss

The episode ended with a twist, as the Shakti clan got the advantage of removing one clan member from Kantara, from which the clan chose Nabeel.

Day 17 on Bigg Boss Telugu 8 brought Prabhavathi 2.0 back in style, evoking excitement and anticipation in the audience. As they strive for victory, the housemates continue to battle misunderstandings and sail through new boundaries, promising limitless entertainment and drama!

What to expect from Day 18?

Two promos for Day 18 were released earlier today. Here’s what we can expect from the episode:



More tension, more chaos:

Sonia and Nabeel are seen clashing in Promo 1, bringing more drama to the screen. Adding to the drama, the task takes an unexpected turn as the eggs start to fall from the sky, resulting in the housemates going back and forth to secure the eggs. Sonia is caught stealing eggs from the opposing clan, sparking various opinions about her behaviour.

Kitchen wars:

The second promo reveals a new restriction on kitchen usage, with Bigg Boss allowing only one clan at a time and a maximum of three members to cook. We can anticipate friction and power struggles as clans negotiate cooking times and resources

A new task:

A new task is introduced, offering the housemates a chance to earn more eggs for their team. This challenge, centered around maintaining balance on a moving platform, pushes contestants to refine their strategies. The promo ends on a suspenseful note, with a red egg dropping late at night, leaving viewers eager to find out what happens next.

Based on the twists and turns of this task in Season Five, and the two promos, it is safe to assume that this season is not going to be any lesser in providing interesting drama for the audience.

