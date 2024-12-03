Bigg Boss Telugu is reaching its climax, brewing the tension with who will win the final race and lift the title. With seven members in the house, the nominations this week have become more intense. Nikhil and Gautam top the unofficial voting charts, with Nabeel and Prerana behind.

Vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Nabeel: 7997983704 Rohini: 7997983721 Vishnupriya: 7997983713 Prerana: 7997983708 Nikhil: 7997983707 Gautham: 7997983716

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Highlights

This week’s main tug-of-war is between Vishnupriya and Rohini. Based on her performance compared to the other housemates, Vishnupriya might be eliminated this week. On the other hand, Rohini has an equal chance of getting evicted, but her fanbase increased with her gameplay.

We have to see who will get evicted. Meanwhile, here are some highlights from the last episode:

Limitless Timer and Entertainment:

The episode began with the housemates reminiscing to the evicted contestants. Bigg Boss offered the house a limitless timer, with an infinity symbol in a loop. The housemates thanked Bigg Boss for the timer. Avinash and Gautam entertained the audience with their comedy timing.

Battle by Fire:

Bigg Boss informed the housemates that they would be directly nominated, except for Avinash. Later, a task was conducted to decide the second finalist of the season. Housemates needed to state appropriate reasons to eliminate their choice of housemate from the second finalist race and burn their photo in the garden area.

The Debates:

Avinash removed Vishnupriya because compared to the others, she was unenthusiastic about the game. Vishnupriya defended herself saying she had given her 100% in every game and Avinash clarified that it was his opinion.

Vishnupriya chose Gautam, expressing her point that he doesn’t interact with others and no one understands his game. Gautam countered his points, saying he was playing his game.

Right or Wrong?

Gautam passed a controversial statement that Nikhil used Yashmi for his gameplay. While the house reacted negatively, the audience was on the other side.

People have different clips of Seetha and Yashmi, sourced from other interviews, and the exclusive exit interview in which they mentioned Nikhil gave mixed signals to each of them.

The audience who watch 24/7 live also pointed out that Nikhil asked Nabeel for points to nominate Gautam, while Gautam spoke to the camera regarding his nomination points.

The audience reflects their opinion of Nikhil’s and Gautam’s arguments by voting for them and trending their favourites on various social media platforms.

Gautam and Nikhil argued about their gameplay and behaviours.

Buying Immunity:

Nabeel and Prerana were the last contestants left in the nomination process.

They were given two blank checks to buy their immunity for the week. The duo needed to decide on an amount of up to 15 lakhs and write an amount that would be deducted from the winner’s prize money.

The housemates convinced the duo that the audience would save them from the nominations and not rely on the winner’s prize money. The duo collectively dropped their checks in the shredder, effectively going into nominations.

Promo:

The nomination episode was intense, but the promo for today’s episode is even more dramatic. Nabeel and Avinash clashed over the decision to make Teja the fourth contender in the previous week. This argument blew into the entire house fighting with each other and engaging in heated verbal spats.

Catch the latest Bigg Boss Telugu 8 episodes on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar and Star Maa channel daily at 10 pm.

