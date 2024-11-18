Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is now in the most crucial part of the show, with only four weeks left. The tensions and expectations are high as the contestants navigate through the finale weeks, with more difficult tasks and atmosphere. The weekend episode was filled with nostalgic photographs, family and friendly advice, fun games, and a mind-blowing twist. While we await the much-anticipated nominations coming up today, here are the highlights from the weekend episodes of Bigg Boss Telugu 8:

1. Childhood Photographs:

The housemates were given a task to get family and friends visits. They had to guess which housemate based on their childhood photograph for the family and friends visit. All the housemates’ childhood photographs introduced a nostalgic feel to the episode.

2. Family and Friends visits:

The housemates were warmly greeted by their family and friends who visited them on the Bigg Boss stage. Many celebrities visited to declare their support to the housemates.

Celebrities like Kona Venkat, a popular screenwriter visited along with some of the contestants from the previous seasons Priya, Anchor Ravi, Sivaji, Shohel the second runner-up of Season 4, Bhole, Sri Satya, Sunny the winner of Season 5 and Amardeep the first runner-up of Season 7.

3. The Top Five:

The family and friends had to place their prediction for the season’s top five as a task. The family members present their expectations for the top five while leaving out their related housemates. This method ensured that there was no place for favoritism. While placing the top five, the family members expressed their opinion of the housemate’s gameplay.

4. Nabeel and the Eviction Shield:

The housemates engaged in fun games, entertaining the audience with their dance performances and comedy timing after the family and friend visits.

The housemates geared up for the elimination after the fun time concluded. Ultimately, Avinash and Teja were the last housemates in the nomination.

Nabeel had the eviction shield, so he was asked if he would use it this week. Nabeel thought about it and decided to give it to Avinash. Nabeel stated he would like to use the eviction shield on Avinash because he supported him to get the eviction shield.

Shockingly, Avinash was supposed to be evicted this week as he secured the lowest votes. But since Nabeel used the eviction shield, there was no elimination this week.

The episode ended on a happy note, but it took a mysterious turn when the host, Nagarjuna, assured the audience that there would be a twist in the week and to watch the show without missing it.

Shocking Nomination Twist:

The episode ended and a small promo was released in yesterday’s episode. The nomination process for the week took a shocking turn when the evicted housemates made a comeback to nominate the housemates.

One of the most popular contestants, Sonia Akula, returned with a bang, nominating Prerana and Nikhil. She was popular for her nomination process, gameplay, and sarcastic remarks.

The quote by Mary Angelou: “People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel”, seems to be Sonia’s central point for her nominations.

Sonia’s nomination Prerana was predictable but no one expected her to nominate Nikhil. Sonia clearly stated her points for the nominations, resulting in internal fights in the Bigg Boss house. Nikhil and Prerana’s public image had taken a strong blow with Sonia’s intervention in the nominations. This small promo of the nominations became viral on various social media platforms, gaining the audience’s attention for today’s episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

