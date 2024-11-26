Bigg Boss Telugu is in its 13th week of airing, entering the finale weeks. With just two more weeks in the show, every vote is crucial for your favourite contestant. You can vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Vishnupriya: 7997983713

Prithvi: 7997983709

Prerana: 7997983708

Avinash: 7997983712

Nabeel: 7997983704

Nikhil: 7997983707

Teja: 7997983722

Based on the unofficial polls, Gautam is leading the voting, with a drastic difference.

While this is the same in many polls, there are some fluctuations in the danger zone. In some polls, Teja and Prithvi are in the danger zone, pushing the audience to an edge of who will get eliminated this week.

All eight contestants, except Mega Chief Rohini, are in the nominations making the show more interesting.

Highlights from the last episode

Yesterday’s nomination had dramatic confessions, heated debates, and extreme arguments. Here are some of the main highlights of the nomination episode:

1. Gautam, the new target of the week:

Gautam has secured five votes, from Nabeel, Nikhil, Prerana, and Prithvi, and one vote as a Bigg Bomb from the evicted contestant, Yashmi.

The nomination points varied from Gautam talking to the camera, making a tag called ‘group’ game, and heated arguments regarding his gameplay.

When Gautam nominated Nikhil and Prerana, the entire OG clan members came forward to defend Nikhil, cornering Gautam to a corner.

2. Responsibility or Gameplay:

Prithvi nominated Avinash because he was not a successful Mega Chief because he did not involve himself in Vishnupriya and Rohini’s fight or Gautam and Prithvi’s fight.

Avinash defended himself by saying he was only here to play his game and not solve others’ fights. Prithvi pointed out that Avinash is in the house only because Nabeel gave him the eviction shield.

This fight was full of drama, showcasing the contestants’ real faces.

3. Right or Wrong?

Vishnupriya nominated Teja for his harsh judgment during the glasses task.

Teja clarified that Vishnupriya dropping the glasses was wrong in his perspective because he was the one who was affected by it. Vishnupriya admitted that what she had done was wrong but insisted on the nomination because she got hurt by Teja. This generated many mixed reactions from the audience.

Some thought that Vishnupriya was not making any sense, while others thought that she did the right thing.

4. Unfamiliarity Settles:

Rohini nominated Vishnupriya, based on what Vishnupriya did in the previous weeks.

She expressed that Vishnupriya does not uphold her promises and does not respect other’s gameplay. Rohini nominated Nabeel because he does not take his game seriously and has grudges regarding the game.

This started an argument between the duo, injecting the dramatic element into the episode.

5. Special Celebrities!

Now that the fiery nominations are over, the housemates are gearing up for the week’s tasks and challenges.

One of the most fan-favourite contestants from Season Four, Akhil Sarthak and Alekhya Harika entered the house to conduct the first contender race for the ticket to finale for becoming the first finalist for Season Eight.

The promo showed Rohini winning the task, securing a contender position for the ticket to the final tasks. Today’s episode marks the beginning of the finale week tasks, entering the entertaining and nail-biting aspect of the show.

