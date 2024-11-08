There are a lot of unofficial polls that show the results of this week’s elimination. Out of the six contestants, the two common contestants in the danger zone are Prithvi and Hariteja with the risk of getting eliminated.

There are multiple claims of a double elimination this week, although there is no official announcement confirming the claim.

The double elimination might put Prithvi and Hariteja at risk. In some sites, Yashmi is seen as the third most contestant with the least votes. The weekend is a day away, but the voting polls will close by midnight.

Now is the time to support your favourite contestant from the elimination by voting. Cast your votes for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant either through the Disney+ Hotstar app or by dialling the voting numbers given below:

Hariteja: 7997983718

Yashmi: 7997983714

Prithvi: 7997983709

Prerana: 7997983708

Vishnu Priya: 7997983713

Nikhil: 7997983707

Highlights:

With complicated tasks, comedic skits, and internal conflicts, yesterday’s episode was quite entertaining. The housemates took part in unexpected alliances, and made strange strategies, making the battle for the Mega Chief tough to compete. Here are some highlights from yesterday’s episode:

1. Wrong Suitcase:

Yashmi and Vishnu Priya competed in the ‘Screw Ni Tippu’ challenge to retain their contendership. Yashmi won the challenge and opened up her suitcase to reveal 75,000 rupees.

This amount was added to the winner’s prize money.

After the housemates went into the house to return both Vishnu Priya and Yashmi’s suitcases, they found out that Yashmi opened Vishnu Priya’s suitcase. Yashmi immediately rushed to find her suitcase and opened it to find 1,84,000 rupees.

Yashmi, Prerana, and Mega Chief Avinash asked Bigg Boss to overlook the small error, but Bigg Boss did not respond. As a result, Yashmi’s efforts went down the drain, and only 75,000 rupees were added to the winner’s prize money.

2. Vishnu Priya Snaps:

There was an argument between Yashmi, Vishnu Priya, and Prithvi where he scolded the women for giving up their suitcase without a fight.

Yashmi attempted to tone down the tension between Vishnu Priya and Prithvi, but Prithvi answered her questions aggressively.

Vishnu Priya expressed that she would not tolerate anyone behaving rudely with her and said that she would not talk to Prithvi.

This argument ended when Prithvi apologized to Vishnu. Vishnu told Prithvi that she does not like it when someone scolds her before she does anything. Later Vishnu Priya apologized to Prithvi and the situation cooled down.

3. Morning Masti Task:

Bigg Boss offered a fun task for the housemates to refresh and rejuvenate their energy.

Avinash played the role of a famous movie director along with his assistant director Rohini who conducted auditions for an upcoming movie. The housemates played the role of artists who attended the auditions.

The entire house entertained the audience with their comedy timing, funny scenarios, and hilarious puns. Bigg Boss rewarded the housemates with an additional two hours of kitchen time.

4. Moota Mukhyam:

The last challenge for the Mega Chief race is titled ‘Moota Mukhyam.’ In this challenge, the contenders need to sit in their assigned boxes while the housemates show their support by either placing or removing stuffed bags from their boxes. The contender with the most stuffed bags in their box will be removed from the race.

All the contenders made some interesting deals with each other and asked the housemates for their support. Mega Chief Avinash was the Sanchalak for the task and he was allowed to play. Yashmi and Nabeel were removed from the race, leaving Rohini, Prithvi, and Prerana as the contenders.

5. Expectations:

The tenth week of Bigg Boss was full of drama and fast-paced challenges. Based on the released promo, the last weekly episode is proving to be better in the dramatic aspect. Nabeel and Prithvi are seen engaging in a physical fight over a broken promise. The tensions in the house peak as the duo screams and lunges at each other.

The Bigg Boss 24×7 live showed that Nabeel won the eviction free pass after a fierce competition, which he could use to save any housemate from elimination in the upcoming weeks. This is a very important and special power to gain, in the final weeks of the reality show.

Watch the latest episodes on the Disney+ Hotstar app and Star Maa channel at 9:30 pm, or watch the Bigg Boss 24×7 deferred stream for uninterrupted and unfiltered content.

Don’t forget to cast your vote for your favourite Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestant, through voting numbers!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more Bigg Boss 8 Telugu highlights and voting updates.