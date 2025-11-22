Best Telugu movies on Amazon Prime to binge-watch this weekend!

With the weekend here, relaxing and unwinding are the only things on the agenda! One of the best things to do on a weekend is binge-watch movies and television series. While there are many OTT platforms, Amazon Prime Video has an extensive range of films in various genres. Starting from action-packed thrillers to heart-fluttering romances, there’s something for everyone. If your watchlist for the weekend is empty and you’re on the search for your next watch, watch these best movies on Amazon Prime Video!

C/O Kancharapalem

Starting from a schoolboy’s crush to a middle-aged bachelor’s office romance, four love stories spanning age, religion, and rich in empathy unfold in the suburban area of Kancharapalem, Vizag. This Telugu indie film has received critical praise for the intricate detailing of the story, making it a must-watch!

Anukokunda Oka Roju

Sahasra, a struggling singer, attends a party and wakes up with no memories of that day. As the days pass, she is chased by a group of men, who want to kill her. Determined to get to the bottom of the issue, Sahasra starts to retrace her steps and finds out something shocking.

Sita Ramam

After arriving in Pakistan, Afreen sets off to fulfill her grandfather’s wish of delivering a letter from Ram to Sita. While on the journey to deliver the letter, she finds out about Ram and his love story with Sita.

Brochevarevarura Rocky, Rambo and Rahul are called the R3 batch and attend an intermediate college, after repeatedly flunking. They meet Mitra, who quickly warms up the trio. However, unfortunate circumstances force them to deal with a tough choice. Middle Class Melodies

Raghava is a young man who operates an eatery in his village and wishes to open a small hotel in a near by town. However, he must face challenges in his quest and must stand tall to succeed.

Entertainment will be at its max with this list of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video. So, what are you waiting for? Grab your favourite snacks, get comfortable under your fluffy blankets, and let the binge-fest begin!

