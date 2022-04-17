Legal drama movies are very gripping and South Indian ones are catching up to speed. Catch these must-watch intriguing, intense dramas this weekend for a change from the usual romcoms and thrillers. We have curated a list of the best outh Indian legal drama movies you cannot miss

#1 Jai Bhim

Jai Bhim is a revolutionary intense courtroom drama that talks about the underprivileged tribal caste. An important scene from the film was also featured on the Academy Awards’ Youtube page. Suriya delivered a path-breaking performance in this tear-jerking movie. This is a gut-wrenching film that must be viewed by everyone.

#2 Birbal

This film is more of a legal investigative thriller. The lead actor is a lawyer at a big-shot law firm who works on a pro bono case. How he solves it to make name for the firm and bring justice for the defendant forms the rest of the story. It is a very interesting story that is also remade into Telugu as Thimmarasu, played by Satya Dev.

#3 Naandhi

Naandhi, is a comeback film for Allari Naresh as well as the master of storytelling, Chandrashekar Yeleti. This film is criminally underrated. This movie revolves around the protagonist who is under trial for the murder of a powerful man. The cast has done a brilliant job in setting up the story. This is a must-watch movie for every legal drama movie fan.

#4 Ponmagal Vandhal

This legal drama is a gut-wrenching tale that will bring up a ton of emotions. As the story unfolds, the audience is more hooked to this movie with a solid screenplay. It is about a little girl who falls prey to sexual assault and her mother challenges it in court as a lawyer. This definitely has to be on your must-watch list.

#5 Nerkonda Paarvai

This is a remake of the super hit Bollywood film, Pink. Ajith and the other cast did justice to the original film. This is a must-watch movie that will change make you rethink your perspective on women, consent, and marital rape.

