The BC road connecting from Gajuwaka Main road to Vizag Steel Plant gate is proposed for an expansion to a width of 150’. As on the ground, the width varies from 110’-0” to 115’-0”.

In the year 2009, Gangavaram port was established abutting to this road. Owing to the establishment, the volume of the traffic has been increased tremendously. Apart from that, Steel Plant traffic, industrial estate traffic and Gangavaram traffic is creating hindrance at the junction of BC road and Gangavaram port road. To ease the problem, a flyover bridge was constructed in the year 2011. While the flyover bridge did help in reduced traffic, there is no proper route towards Gangavaram Port. Because of this, the vehicles coming from industrial estate and Vizag Steel Plant are diverted through the service road to reach the National highway.

In this connection, as per sources, APIIC ( IALA) had been demanding service road for the past 9 years. They also organised a protest on this issue. In addition. A hunger strike was observed by Pedagantyada industrial association, which included Mr V Vijaya Sai Reddy, MP. Mr Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Minister for Tourism, and Mr T Nagi Reddy, MLA Gajuwaka visited the place to analyse the ground reality. Subsequently, assuring justice to the business people.

The press release further stated that, in view of the complaint by Pedagantyada industrial welfare association and as per instruction of higher authorities, a Joint survey had been conducted on 11 February 2021 by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and Revenue department in the presence of RINL SDC Surveyor along with APIIC (IALA) representatives to prepare a detailed report on the factual position of ground situation.

Hence keeping in view of the above scenario to ease the traffic problem, the GVMC officials have cleared the encroachment and took up the road expansion in Vizag as per the approved plan on 14 February 2021.