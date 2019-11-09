The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case has been met with flooding reactions and opinions. Speaking with Yo! Vizag, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said, “The verdict is not the victory of Hindus or Muslims, it is in the interest of the nation. The judgment should be taken in the right spirit and maintain calm.” Here’s how Twitter reacted to the historic judgment:

Ayodhya verdict Twitter reactions:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to urge the citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. “The Supreme Court of India has ruled in this regard after both parties informed the Supreme Court that they are committed to the construction process in Ayodhya. I appeal to all communities not to make any comments that would provoke or incite communalism in such circumstances,” the AP CM tweeted.

అయోధ్యలో నిర్మాణంపై తీర్పునకు కట్టుబడి ఉంటామని ఇరుపక్షాలూ సుప్రీంకోర్టుకు తెలియజేసినమీదటే ఈ విషయంలో భారతదేశ అత్యున్నత న్యాయస్థానం తీర్పు వెలువడింది. ఇటువంటి పరిస్థితుల్లో మతసామరస్యానికి భంగం కలిగించేలా, రెచ్చగొట్టేలా ఎలాంటి వ్యాఖ్యలు చేయరాదని అన్ని వర్గాలకూ విజ్ఞప్తిచేస్తున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 9, 2019

Thank you SC. Thank you to the entire Muslim community for your grace and generosity. Thank you to the Hindu community for their patience. India remains intact, as does the birthplace of Ram. Jai Shri Ram. #AyodhyaVerdict — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) November 9, 2019

#AYODHYAVERDICT is balanced & should be respected by all in the best interest of our nation. God is everywhere. Let’s pray for peace & happiness among all🙏🙏🙏 — Dr. Dhananjayan BOFTA (@Dhananjayang) November 9, 2019

I welcome Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement on #RamMandir & we all should accept it. I urge communities to maintain social harmony, peace & unity. The historic Judgement will further strengthen India’s social fabric. I congratulate everyone for this verdict.#AYODHYAVERDICT — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 9, 2019

9/11 of 2019 must be marked as day of India’s affirmation towards universal humanity, religious diversity, tolerance, communal harmony, love, peace & brotherhood #AYODHYAVERDICT — Jaiveer Shergill (@JaiveerShergill) November 9, 2019

I wholeheartedly welcome the historic judgment of the Hon. Supreme Court. This has brought joy and relief to people of both communities from a long-standing dispute. #AYODHYAVERDICT — Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (@SriSri) November 9, 2019

Celebs from the film fraternity too reacted to the Ayodhya verdict:

My dear Indians, please respect the Supreme Court verdict on #AyodhyaCase today. We all need to heal together and move on from this as one nation !! 🇮🇳 — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) November 9, 2019

Welcome the fair verdict over the #AyodhyaCase by Hon. Supreme Court. Finally the long pending issue will be resolved now. 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) November 9, 2019

Phenomenal judgement.#SupremeCourtVerdict respects each and every religion in this country and that’s what makes our country as the best place for all the religions compared to any other country in the world ….

No one loses it’s just India wins today …..🙏🙏🙏 — Harish Shankar .S (@harish2you) November 9, 2019

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court of India, on Saturday, delivered its verdict on the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue in Ayodhya. Bringing the curtains down on the hearing, the apex court gave the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land for the construction of Ram Mandir while directing the government to allot 5 acres of alternate land Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of Masjid within Ayodhya.

The verdict by the 5-judge Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, comes nine years after the Allahabad High Court, in 2010, had ordered for a three-way division of the disputed land among the three concerned parties-Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and the Nirmohi Akhara.