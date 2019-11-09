Ayodhya verdict reactions: Twitter reacts to SC’s historic judgement

ayodhya verdict reactions

The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya case has been met with flooding reactions and opinions. Speaking with Yo! Vizag, BJP MLC PVN Madhav said, “The verdict is not the victory of Hindus or Muslims, it is in the interest of the nation. The judgment should be taken in the right spirit and maintain calm.” Here’s how Twitter reacted to the historic judgment:

Ayodhya verdict Twitter reactions:

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to Twitter to urge the citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. “The Supreme Court of India has ruled in this regard after both parties informed the Supreme Court that they are committed to the construction process in Ayodhya. I appeal to all communities not to make any comments that would provoke or incite communalism in such circumstances,” the AP CM tweeted.

Celebs from the film fraternity too reacted to the Ayodhya verdict:

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court of India, on Saturday, delivered its verdict on the long-pending Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid issue in Ayodhya. Bringing the curtains down on the hearing, the apex court gave the entire 2.77 acres of the disputed land for the construction of Ram Mandir while directing the government to allot 5 acres of alternate land Sunni Waqf Board for the construction of Masjid within Ayodhya.

The verdict by the 5-judge Supreme Court bench, led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, comes nine years after the Allahabad High Court, in 2010, had ordered for a three-way division of the disputed land among the three concerned parties-Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and the Nirmohi Akhara.

