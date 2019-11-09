May peace and harmony prevail: PM Narendra Modi on Ayodhya verdict

Reacting to the historic Ayodhya judgment given by the Supreme Court of India on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss of anybody.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, “The Honourable Supreme Court has given its verdict on the Ayodhya issue. This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody. Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti. May peace and harmony prevail!”

“SC’s Ayodhya Judgment is notable because: It highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law.

The halls of justice have amicably concluded a matter going on for decades. Every side, every point of view was given adequate time and opportunity to express differing points of view. This verdict will further increase people’s faith in judicial processes,” PM Narendra Modi further added while sharing his thoughts on the Ayodhya verdict.

The Prime Minister lauded the calm and peace maintained by the Indian public in the build-up to the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. “The calm and peace maintained by 130 crore Indians in the run-up to today’s verdict manifests India’s inherent commitment to peaceful coexistence. May this very spirit of unity and togetherness power the development trajectory of our nation. May every Indian be empowered,” he shared.

On Friday, a day prior to the apex court’s judgment, PM Narendra Modi had appealed to the nation to maintain peace and harmony once the Ayodhya verdict is delivered.