The once nondescript tribal village, Lammasingi (popularly known as Lambasingi), will soon have an Automatic Weather Station (AWS). It is known as ‘Andhra Kashmir’ and is situated in a tribal hamlet of Chintapalli Mandal, in the Agency area of Visakhapatnam District.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recognised that the Lammasingi region is a tourist destination and a spot for foggy weather and low temperatures. They took note of the fact that the temperatures are being estimated based on guesswork as there was no thermometer there.

To this, an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) will be set up in Lammasingi – Vizag Agency area, which will enable the state to keep the entire tribal pocket in Visakhapatnam District under surveillance. The AWS will also enable the IMD to issue more specific forecasts on rainfall activity and other alerts issued by the Meteorological Department.

In comparison to other IMD-equipped products, the AWS is an advanced tool that helps in initial conditions for weather forecasting. It helps to assess the future state of weather conditions, such as wind, temperature, (minimum and maximum) atmospheric pressure, wind directions, relative humidity, and rainfall. With the help of AWS, weather conditions and forecasts can be accessible every 15 minutes. In return, farmers, tourists, and members of the area can access the information on the website using their mobile phones.

Reportedly, land has been allocated to IMD to set up the AWS at Lammasingi. As per plans, the work for the AWS will begin soon and it is expected to be operational by 2022.

It could be noted that the minimum temperatures in the Vizag agency areas have dropped for the past week. Since there was no Automatic Weather Station (AWS) available in the Agency areas, the Regional Agricultural Research Station (RARC), was working on, and issuing, the weather conditions report.