Telugu OTT streaming platform, Aha, has added yet another entry to its ever-growing list of reality shows on its application. They are presenting, in Telugu language, one of the world’s biggest stage shows; Telugu Indian Idol.

THISSSS ISSSS BIGGGGG, GET THE DRUM ROLLLINNN! Because it’s time we brought this global stage in our language ✨ That’s right, #TeluguIndianIdol coming soon. Audition details out tomorrow 😎@fremantle_india @singerrevanth @instagram pic.twitter.com/pIqVMWL44D — ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) December 14, 2021

With this announcement, India’s most celebrated singing reality show, the Indian Idol will now be in Telugu. Dropping a hint as to who would be guiding this reality show, the OTT platform’s official social media handles, tagged the Indian Idol Season 9 winner, LV Revanth, along with the announcement post.

Telugu Indian Idol will mark the foray of the singing reality show competition into South India. In a press release, Aha announced that auditions for aspiring singers, who want to participate in the show would be conducted.

Your golden dream is just one audition away🎙️Find your way to the Oasis school, Hyderabad on 26th December!@fremantle_india @singerrevanth @instagram pic.twitter.com/TxwhOQbtKp — ahavideoIN (@ahavideoIN) December 16, 2021

Telugu Indian Idol audition details:

Auditions Date: 26 December, 2021.

Venue: Oasis School, Hyderabad

Address: 6-27, Raidurg Main Road, Filmnagar, Jubilee Hills. Hyderabad – 500104

Guidelines for the auditions: