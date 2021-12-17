The temperature in Vizag is set to plummet further as the cold wave, that is over Chandigarh and North Rajasthan, may make its landing in Andhra Pradesh, predicts the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman. The impact of the cold wave will be felt in the north coastal parts of Andhra Pradesh and also in Guntur, Krishna and Godavari Districts, from 18 to 22 December, 2021.

Cold Wave Ahead during last 2 weeks of December starting from December 18th. Night Temperatures in #Rayalaseema will be shivering around 10-12 degrees while #Visakhapatnam agency will see near Zero Temperatures. This winter looks more severe than last year in #AndhraPradesh. pic.twitter.com/h8bmCByQni — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 15, 2021

In a chat with Yo! Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Weatherman, aka Sai Praneeth, explains that a cold wave is recognised when the temperature dips 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, below the average temperature recorded in a particular place. And likewise, a severe cold wave is recognised when the temperature dips more than 6 degrees Celsius, below the average temperature recorded in a particular place.

Explaining the cold wave, Praneeth informs that the low pressures in the Bay of Bengal will pull the cold winds from the north of India to the south. He adds that many places in the State may even experience temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius and Vizag Agency areas will experience near zero degrees Celsius temperature.

Meanwhile, Vizag, for the past few days has been recording a degree below the normal temperature recorded in the District. It has been recording around 19.5 degrees Celsius. The Vizag agency areas have been recording around 6 degrees Celsius and because of the cold wave, it may fall further. “We can expect the temperature to fall below 0 degrees Celsius or in between 2 to 4 degrees Celsius”, said the Andhra Pradesh Weatherman.

Between December 18 to 22nd many places will be below 10 degrees Celsius. Record Chillness ahead for us. — Andhra Pradesh Weatherman (@APWeatherman96) December 17, 2021

Here is the Cold Wave Impact expected by the IMD:

An increased likelihood of various illnesses like flu, running / stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually set in or get aggravated due to prolonged exposure to cold.

Do not ignore shivering. It is the first sign that the body is losing heat. Get indoors.

Frostbite can occur due to prolonged exposure to cold. The skin turns pale, hard and numb, and eventually black blisters appear on exposed body parts such as fingers, toes, nose and or earlobes. Severe frostbite needs immediate medical attention and treatment.

Impact on agriculture, water supply, transport and power sector at some places.

Here is the Action suggested for the Cold Wave by the IMD: