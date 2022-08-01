Augmented Realty launched its first gated community project ‘Villaasam’ on Saturday in Visakhapatnam with an aim to bring high-end luxury villas to the City of Destiny.

Situated in the upcoming area of Kapuluppada, the project is well connected to the National Highway and in close proximity to facilities such as schools, entertainment spots, shopping and healthcare.

This new gated community project in Visakhapatnam is spread over 28 acres of land and will be available in two phases. While Phase 1 will offer 62 villas, ready to be handed over between February and March 2024, Phase 2 will add another 110 villas to the luxurious project.

One can choose from among 17 distinct styles of luxurious villas that offer space and opulent living. Each villa has been designed to be vaastu compliant and is surrounded by lush greenery.

Villaasam offers an exclusive style of living with well-equipped facilities and security in Visakhapatnam.

The property is well planned with internal bituminous roads that connect various aspects of the property. While spaces of green and avenue plantations offer a verdant respite. The amenities available at Villaasam include a swimming pool, basketball court, gymnasium, indoor badminton court, tennis court, amphitheatre, salon/spa, cafeteria, etc.

The project is being brought forth by YS Raveendranath Reddy and YS Madhur Reddy who assured that specialists from across the country are on board to ensure impeccable design quality and planned delivery. The cornerstone of the project is top-notch quality, attention to detail, security and futuristic planning, said the founders.

