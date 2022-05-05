On 4 May 2022, Andhra University (AU), Visakhapatnam, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Missouri State University. As per the MoU, AU, in collaboration with the Missouri State University, will now offer an MS project management course. During the project management course, students are required to take a one-year 12-credit course in AU and further take an 18-credit course at the Missouri State University, United States.

Upon the completion of the course, the candidates can avail the opportunity of practical training for three years. AU officials expressed that the students will now have the prospect of taking one of the most in-demand courses at a very low cost. At the MoU signing ceremony, Ashok Kallam, CEO of Indo Global Studies, represented the Missouri State University. V Krishna Mohan, AU Registrar, exchanged the contract document with Ashok Kallam. Andhra University Vice-Chancellor Prof PVGD Prasad was present along with EN Dhanunjaya Rao, AU International Student Affairs Dean, during the signing of the MoU.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more such city updates.