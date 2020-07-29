Coronavirus continued to register worrying figures in India. On Wednesday afternoon, the country witnessed over 15 lakh COVID-19 confirmed cases. On the bright side, the number of individuals recovered in India is almost double the number of active cases. Closer home in Vizag, the district reported 841 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 8971.

Out of the newly registered coronavirus cases in Vizag, 382 samples were tested positive through TrueNat and VRDL methods, and the rest of the 459 were found positive via Rapid Antigen Test. According to the district bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, Visakhapatnam registered four more deaths, taking the death toll to 79. Meanwhile, as many as 253 individuals who were undergoing treatment have been discharged after testing negative, in the past 24 hours. This is the second day in a row where over 100 persons were discharged in the district. While 5834 patients are undergoing treatment, the number of discharged cases rose to 3058.

On the state level, Andhra Pradesh saw its biggest single-day spike on 29 July, as 10,093 samples out of the total 70,584 samples tested positive for COVID-19. With these latest cases, the coronavirus tally of Andhra Pradesh increased to 1,20,390. While 63,771 cases have been marked active as on 29 July, 55,406 individuals have been discharged (including the 2,784 individuals discharged from Tuesday to Wednesday) after recovering from the infection. The death toll increased to 1213 with 65 more patients succumbing to the infection.

East Godavari registered the maximum number of cases in the past 24 hours, as 1676 individuals tested positive for the virus in the district. Anantapur, Guntur, and Kurnool, following the line, reporting 1371, 1124, and 1091 cases respectively. Until 10 AM on 29 July, Andhra Pradesh reportedly tested 18,20,009 samples across the state.