Schools reopened for classes 9 and 10 students last Monday in Vizag, along with the other districts in Andhra Pradesh, in line with the state government’s directives. While several safety measures were implemented within the premises, 50 teaching and non-teaching staff from various schools in the Vizag district have been infected with the coronavirus.

Speaking to Yo!, Vizag District Educational Officer (DEO), B Lingeswara Reddy, said, “Given the current situation, we have begun conducting COVID-19 tests to teachers across various mandals in the district.” Adding that 50 teaching and non-teaching staff tested positive for the virus, he mentioned that they were directed to undergo strict isolation.

Stating that the district administration is taking measures to ensure that the students are in a safe environment, the Vizag DEO shared that the COVID-19 protocols advised by the government are being followed diligently. Sharing further details, he said, “Classes will be held from 9 AM to 1:30 PM on alternate days. Apart from making masks compulsory and ensuring physical distancing among students, we have also asked the school authorities to set up isolation rooms for those who fall sick.” The district administration has also directed the management of schools in Vizag to sensitise the parents in view of the ongoing pandemic.

Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, as many as 829 teachers and 575 students, all from government high schools, have tested positive for the coronavirus. As per the reports provided by the School Education Department, a total of 70,790 out of the total 1.89 lakh government teachers were tested for COVID-19. Earlier, the AP state government had announced to conduct classes for 6, 7, and 8 class students from 23 November. Students of these grades will attend half-day classes on alternate days. Furthermore, classes for primary students, i.e., classes 1 to 5, will commence on 14 December.

Vizag COVID-19 update:

As per the report given by District Special COVID-19 Officer, Dr PV Sudhakar, Vizag witnessed 132 fresh COVID-19 cases between Thursday and Friday, taking the total to 57,034. It is to be noted that no fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours. As many as 166 individuals were discharged between Thursday and Friday, taking the recoveries in the district to 54,848. Currently, there are 6 very active clusters, 19 active clusters, 294 dormant clusters, and 627 denotified clusters in Vizag.