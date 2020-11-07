Screenwriter and Director Trivikram Srinivas celebrates his 49th birthday today. Regarded as one of the finest filmmakers in the Telugu film industry, Trivikram has struck a chord with millions of viewers over the years. Fondly called ‘Maatala Maantrikudu’ (wizard of words), the filmmaker is known for hitting the nail with his relatable, yet powerful dialogues. On his birthday, we take a look at 5 movies, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, we are never tired of watching.

4 movies by Trivikram Srinivas we are never tired of watching

#4 Nuvve Nuvve

Marking the directorial debut of Trivikram, Nuvve Nuvve came as a breathe of fresh air in 2002. Striking a chord with family and younger sections of the audience, this Tarun-starrer went on to become a huge hit. Recently completing 18 years of its release, Nuvve Nuvve continues to be loved for its songs, comedy, and of course, the hard-hitting dialogues.

#3 Jalsa

Striking gold at the box office, Jalsa marked the first collaboration between Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan and style. They would later join hands for Attarintiki Daredi to emerge as one of the most popular actor-director duos in recent times. Devi Sri Prasad’s music, Brahmanandam’s comedy, and Pawan Kalyan’s performance, coupled with Trivikram’s terrific screenwriting, make sure Jalsa never has a dull moment. Released in 2008, the film still holds us captive when telecast on TV.

#2 Khaleja

Arguably among the most underrated Telugu films over the past decade, Khaleja just doesn’t stop mesmerising us, does it? Led by a mighty-impressive Mahesh Babu, the film delivers a beautiful message whilst keeping the audience hooked with rib-tickling comedy, plenty of one-liners, and stunning action sequences. Khaleja recently marked its 10th year of release, giving us yet another reason to swoon over Trivikram’s magic.

#1 Athadu

While Athadu might have not fared along expected lines at the box office in 2005, over the years, the film has grown on to become one of the most loved cult classics of Telugu cinema. be it the gripping storyline, commendable performances, memorable dialogues or even the lovable music, multiple aspects work wonders to make Athadu a reverred film of Trivikram Srinivas.