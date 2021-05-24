Ready for Cyclone Yaas which is likely to hit the Eastern Coast on 26 May 2021, Armed Forces have commenced preparations to mitigate the impact. On 22 May 2021, IMD had notified that a low-pressure area had developed over the east-central Bay of Bengal which is likely to turn into a cyclone and hit the states of Odisha and West Bengal, along with some parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Naval Aircraft and helicopters in Vishakhapatnam and Port Blair are on operational readiness to undertake search and rescue missions. Eight flood relief columns and three Engineer Task Forces of the Indian Army are ready for immediate deployment on requisition by the civil administration. Indian Air Force (IAF) has airlifted 950 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel and 70 tonnes of load from Jamnagar, Varanasi, Patna and Arakonnam to Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Port Blair in 15 Transport Aircraft, as of 23 May 2021. 16 transport aircrafts and 26 helicopters are on standby for immediate deployment.

Indian Navy, fresh from Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations on the Western Coast during Cyclone Tauktae, has moved 10 HADR pallets to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata, while five HADR pallets are ready at Port Blair. Eight ships of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and Andaman and Nicobar Command have been loaded with HADR Bricks to provide assistance and relief to the people likely to be impacted by the cyclone. Four diving and 10 flood relief columns have been pre-positioned at Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chilika for rendering assistance to local civil bodies at short notice.

Seven flood relief teams and two diving teams are ready at different locations in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to deal with any eventuality. The Armed Forces are in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states regarding the progress of Cyclone Yaas and the preparations for it. Armed Forces teams are aware of the need to keep the road & rail links running to ensure an uninterrupted supply of life-saving oxygen & drugs required for treatment at COVID-19 hospitals in at-risk areas like West Bengal, Odisha and North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.