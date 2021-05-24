This pandemic is giving back-to-back impacts on Covid-19 patients especially those who have been in hospitals fighting against it. Even before they had time to take rest and recover, Mucormycosis, commonly known as Black Fungus, is killing people slowly. From initial symptoms of eye swelling and vomiting, the patient affected with black fungus is losing an eye. By the time the families could try getting 1-2 vials of Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg against the need of at least 20 vials for complete treatment for the patient, he/she is losing two eyes and in few cases, dying. To add to that, the Ampho-B injection is in short supply in Vizag and patients’ families are having a hard time finding it.

As per the Government, as more Black Fungus cases are being reported in the city, Five government hospitals are told to gear up for treating black fungus patients. Also, the treatment is made to be available in any other hospital having requisite specialty treatment as notified under the YSR Aarogyasri HealthCare scheme. However, there has been no supply of a sufficient quantity of Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg in the city. Most of the social media sites have posts and shares requesting the Black Fungus medicine for their family.

For Priya whose mother is being treated at a private hospital for Black Fungus, her family has been in a struggle to get Liposomal Amphotericin B 50 mg as it is not available in the market. Though there has been an improvement in her health, there is still a need for more vials. “It has been almost two weeks, my mother is still fighting against Black Fungus. With the unavailability of vials in the city, we are also trying to get them from other states. It is said we have two days to get another dose of Ampho-B and we are finding no hope,” said Priya.

It is said that the Government has been given the supply of the Ampho-B injection for treating patients at the hospitals in Vizag. There exists a protocol for getting these injections. A committee has been constituted with DMHO, the Teaching hospitals head, Joint Collector and Drug Controller. For any patient who wants the medicine under the Arogyasri scheme, a request should be made to the DMHO on the requirement of vials. The committee, after studying the case and its severity, will provide injections. These injections are provided for patients even treated in private hospitals under the Arogyasri scheme.

However, sources say that there has been low availability of injections to the government hospitals. While one patient requires at least six vials to be administered daily with a total of 42 vials in a week’s treatment, the total number of vials supplied to KGH is not balanced against the patients suffering from black fungus. It is learned that injections are given mainly for critical patients, while others are given as per the requirement. “We have around 27 Black Fungus affected patients in KGH now. Whatever might be the bed capacity. However, there are insufficient vials supplied so we are giving alternative injections. There are still many patients who require sufficient medicines for the treatment,” said Principal, Andhra Medical College (KGH) PV Sudhakar.

Due to the unavailability of medicines, the sale of the Ampho-B injection in the black market is on the rise in Vizag. While the MRP price of this injection is Rs 3,000, there are dealers who are selling it in black for Rs 30,000 or even more. With an approximate treatment of Rs 2-3 lakhs for Black Fungus, many patients have had to pay lakhs of rupees to keep their family members safe.