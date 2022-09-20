Not just one or two, but 5 interesting Telugu movies are releasing at the theatres this week of September. With an entertaining weekend ahead of you, make sure to book your tickets in advance and enjoy a movie marathon with friends and family. With promising storylines and new actors, these movies seem to be promising. From big movie stars like Tamannaah to newcomers, check out what’s in store.

Here is the list of Telugu movies releasing at the theatres this week of September

#1 Krishna Vrinda Vihari

Directed by Anish Krishna, this romantic comedy stars Naga Shaurya, Shirley Setia, Radhika Sarathkumar, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and others in prominent roles. Usha Mulpuri produced the movie, and Swara Sagar Mahathi provided the music. The movie’s trailer shows the lead role played by Shaurya, trying to wake his doctor up from a coma and builds a relationship with a girl while also living under the strict reign of his mother.

Release Date: 23 September 2022

#2 Gurtundha Seetakalam

Directed by Nagashekar, this romantic comedy stars Tamannaah Bhatia and Satyadev Kancharana in lead roles. This upcoming Telugu movie is produced by the director himself, along with Bhavana Ravi and Rama Rao Chintapalli. The movie is about Dev, a software engineer. While travelling to Mangalore from Bengaluru, he meets Divya. A bond is created between the two, and Dev narrates his life stories to her. The cast also includes Megha Akash, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and others in prominent roles.

Release Date: 23 September 2022

#3 Alluri

This action drama is directed by Pradeep Varma ad produced by Bekkem Venugopal. The movie’s cast includes Sree Vishnu, Kayadu Lohar, Suman, and others in prominent roles. The movie revolves around a sincere police officer and his journey through various phases of his life.

Release date: 23 September 2022

#4 Dongalunnaru Jagratha

Directed by Satish Tripura, this mystery thriller is one movie we are excited to watch. The movie’s cast includes Sri Simha, Samuthirakani, Preeti Asrani and others in lead roles. This thriller is about Raju, a small-time thief who breaks into a car. Little did he know that the car had a unique security system which locks him inside. The vehicle becomes a cage with no way out. Raju, who locates a ticking bomb, races against time to survive. It will be interesting to watch if Raju makes it out of the car.

Release date: 23 September 2022

#5 Paga Paga Paga

This comedy thriller releasing this week of September is directed by Wuyyuru Ravi Sri Durga and produced by Sunkara Satyanarayan. Saluri Koti has provided the musical track for the movie. The movie’s cast includes Abhilash Sunkara and Deepika Aaradya in lead roles. The movie is about a person who plans to give a murder contract. This murder contract is further divided into 5 contracts in order to make it untraceable. We have to watch the movie to find out what happens.

Release date: 22 September 2022

