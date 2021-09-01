The Andhra Pradesh State Transport Corporation (APSRTC), starting from 1 September 2021, has introduced door delivery of small parcels at sixteen district centres, including Visakhapatnam, in the state. The centre for this in Visakhapatnam District is the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS).

All parcels, weighing between 1 kg to 10 kg, will be delivered at the doorstep of customers within a radius of 10 km from the Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS). The door delivery services will be available from 7:00 am to 10:00 am in the morning and 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm in the evening.

The delivery charges have been fixed as follows:

Rs. 15 + GST for parcels weighing up to 1 kg

Rs. 25 + GST for parcels weighing from 1 kg to 6 kg

Rs. 30 + GST for parcels weighing from 6 kg to 10 kg

This decision by the APSRTC was announced by the Regional Manager (RM), MY Danam. Announcing the decision, Mr Danam said that the door delivery service would save customers the hassle of travelling to the bus station, in the city traffic, to collect their parcels. He said that the APSRTC door delivery facility was being made available at Visakhapatnam District headquarters, apart from Tirupati, Vijayawada and Rajamahendravaram cities, for the present. Based on the response from customers, it would be extended to other places also, he added.

The cargo revenue of APSRTC has witnessed significant growth in the Visakhapatnam region, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. In the financial year 2019-2020, the cargo revenue earned stood at Rs. 4.5 crores. The revenues grew to Rs. 6 crores in the financial year 2020-2021.

Reportedly, across Andhra Pradesh, 200 buses are currently in use for cargo services. The transport corporation handles around 18,000 parcels daily with total revenue accruing Rs. 35,00,000.