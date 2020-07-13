Although some buses have hit the road after unlock, a large number of buses are still confined to the depots in Andhra Pradesh. Stepping up to the occasion, Andhra Pradesh state government has decided to makeshift a few of these unused buses into mobile rythu bazars.

These buses will be deployed especially in the containment zones across the state to sell vegetables and fruits. As per the government’s directives, the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) is converting the buses into mobile rythu bazars. In a one-of-a-kind initiative, the buses have been remodelled to fit in the requirements in order to reach every nook and corner, especially the containment zones. Commemorating the birth anniversary of former AP Chief Minister, YS Rajasekhara Reddy, these mobile rythu bazars, also known as Janata rythu bazars, were launched by the APSRTC. These buses will be deployed to provide vegetables to the public across the state.

On the occasion, the APSRTC also declared that each depot will have its own driving school to train the APSRTC drivers. In order to enable the new recruits to learn driving, steering wheel facility has been provided at both driver’s side and instructor’s side of the bus. Additionally, the schools will equip the drivers to obtain the skill sets required to repair the vehicles.

Earlier, the APSRTC had joined the fight against COVID-19 by revamping a fleet of 53 of its AC buses (Indra) into mobile medical labs and christened them as Sanjivani. These mobile medical labs were introduced to reach out to people, especially those living in rural areas, and to intensify the COVID-19 testing strategy in Andhra Pradesh. In the new model of the bus, the passenger seats have made way for doctors’ chairs and stools fitted to the surface of the vehicle. The vehicle has also been equipped with ten counters to collect swabs from the public.