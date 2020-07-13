Andhra Pradesh, on Monday, reported as many as 37 new COVID-19 deaths as the toll increased to 365. As per the bulletin released by the Health Department of Andhra Pradesh, six people from Anantapur, four from Kurnool, four from East Godavari, four from West Godavari, three from Chittoor, three from Guntur, three from Krishna, three from Prakasam, two from Kadapa, two from Nellore, one from Srikakulam, one from Visakhapatnam and one from Vizianagaram died due to COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Among the total COVID-19 deaths registered so far in Andhra Pradesh, 105 are from Kurnool. While Krishna reported 83 casualties, Anantapur accounted for 30 of the deceased.

Between Sunday and Monday, Andhra Pradesh reported 1935 new COVID-19 cases. While 1919 of these cases are from the state, 13 are from other states. 3 foreign returnees- two from Saudi Arabia and one from the UK- have also tested positive for the virus.

19,247 samples were tested across Andhra Pradesh in the 24 hours. So far, AP has tested 11,73,096 samples for COVID-19. While 16,464 patients (including the 1030 individuals discharged today) have been discharged so far, 14,274 COVID-19 cases in AP have been marked active as on Monday evening. Of the active patients, 11,958 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 2,316 are at COVID Care Centres.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that people going for COVID-19 test in Andhra Pradesh will now receive the status of their sample in three messages to the registered mobile number during sample collection. The COVID-19 test updates will be given via 3 SMSes including the one while giving sample, one with the status of the sample at the lab, and one with the test result.