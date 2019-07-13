AP SSC Supplementary Results 2019: Here’s how to check online

The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) on Saturday i.e. July 13, declared the AP SSC supplementary results 2019 at 11:00 am. The students who have applied for the re-verification of marks and/or appeared for the exam can check their results on bseap.org.

The AP SSC supplementary examination was conducted from June 17, 2019, to June 29, 2019, from 9:30 AM – 12:15 PM. To pass the supplementary, the students have to score an approximate of 35% in the subject and the aggregate.

The Andhra Pradesh SSC 10 class result had been announced on May 14, 2019, by the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). Approximately 94.88% of students had passed, the remaining were required to re-write the exams in the month of June.

We see a rise in the pass percentage by 0.4%. It is 94.88% in 2019 and 94.48% in 2018. This year six lakh and more students appeared for the SSC board exam. The overall pass percentage secured by boys in 2019 is 94.68% and the girls in 2019 are 95.09%. A total of 5,464 schools reported 100% pass percentage, whereas only 3 schools reported zero pass percentage.

On examining which district would stand first in terms of pass percentage, it would be the East Godavari District with 98.19%, followed by Nellore which stood at 83.19%.

How to Check the AP SSC Supplementary Results 2019:

The candidates who have appeared for the exam have to visit the official site. Here are some steps to check the results:

Step 1: The candidates need to visit the official page i.e. bseap.org

Step 2: While on the homepage, they need to click the result link.

Step 3: The candidates will then be redirected to a new page where the result portal is made available.

Step 4: They need to enter their roll number and click on ‘submit it.’

Step 5: On submission, the result will appear on the screen which the candidates need to download for the future.