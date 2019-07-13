Fishermen catch a giant fish weighing 185 kg in Visakhapatnam

Fishing in the seas is never short of surprises. Catching newer varieties and coming across unearthed marine species, the fishermen might end up with several surprises on a field day. One such instance came to light in Visakhapatnam, when the local fishermen got their hands over a giant fish on Friday. Identified as ‘Bonthu’, the fish weighed around 185 kg and was brought to the fishing harbour for sale.

Reportedly, the giant fish fetched instant demand and was sold for Rs 30,000 at the harbour in Visakhapatnam. Sources claim that It is likely to be exported to Kerala. Apart from catching the attention of the traders, the dead fish also turned out to be the centre of attraction for locals, who turned out in large number to click its pictures.