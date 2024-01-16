The Supreme Court on Tuesday delivered a split verdict about the petition filed by former Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu seeking the apex court to quash the FIR against him accusing him of playing a key role in the alleged diversion of the funds of the AP Skill Development Corporation scam.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi, which heard the plea in October last, reserved its verdict in the AP Skill scam by Chandrababu Naidu and it was delivered on Tuesday.

The two judges differed on the interpretation of Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. (According to 17A, a public servant can’t be taken into custody without prior permission from the Governor.)

While Justice Aniruddha Bose said that permission was needed to be taken from the Governor before arresting the former Chief Minister, Trivedi believed that it was not necessary as the case was registered before Section 17 A was added to the Prevention of Corruption Act. The amendment was made in 2018. As the bench delivered a split verdict, the court will now refer it to the larger bench.

It may be recalled here that Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in the AP Skill Development Scam on September 9 last year and was in jail for over 50 days. The former Chief Minister moved the Supreme Court as the High Court dismissed his quash petition.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more political news updates.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu.