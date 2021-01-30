AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021: The India Post has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks Cycle – III/2020-2021 Andhra Pradesh Circle. As per the notification, 2296 vacancies have been announced under Andhra Pradesh Postal Circle. Also, 233 posts are allocated under Delhi Postal Circle and 1150 vacancies under Telangana Postal Circle.

In order to apply for the post, as per AP Postal Recruitment notification, eligible candidates are required to register their preliminary details in the registration module on India Post’s official website. After obtaining a unique registration number, the candidates should make an online payment of Rs 100/- only. A fee exemption is applicable for female candidates, Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates, and Person with Disabilities candidates. The applicants are currently allowed to register and make the fee payment. The last date to apply for AP Postal Circle Recruitment is 26 February.

Eligibility Criteria for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021:

The applicant should have completed the 10th standard from any recognised board of school education. Additionally, the candidate will be required to furnish the Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any computer training institute run by Central Government/State Government /Universities / Boards / Private Institutions Organisation. The minimum age for applying for AP Postal Recruitment is 18 years (as of 27-01-2021). The maximum age is 40 years (as on 27-02-2021).

Selection Procedure:

The online submitted applications for postal jobs will be reviewed by the AP Postal Circle. A merit list of candidates will be released based on the GDS post’s requirements.

Pay Scale for AP Postal Circle Recruitment 2021:

The selected candidates for postal jobs will be offered a salary of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,500 per month, based on the category.