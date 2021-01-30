Earlier today, Commissioner, GVMC, G. Srijana, addresses the development of shortlisted schools of GVMC. According to the press note, Greater Visakhapatnam Smart City Corporation Limited (GVSCCL) is developing shortlisted GVMC schools as part of City Investments to Innovate, Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) program.

Shedding light on the same, the commissioner informs that inputs and opinions from respective stakeholders were collected and that the plans and designs will be modified accordingly. GVSCCL is gearing to complete designs & cost estimates by February, and to proceed for tendering in March 2021.

In line with the CITIIS deliverables, baseline survey assessment was carried out in GVMC schools and required reports were submitted to the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA). Accordingly, endorsement was accorded for the Baseline report, E&S screening report and Environment & Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report. Endorsement of Communication & Outreach Plan (COP), Environment & Social Management Plan (ESMP) and Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) reports are in process.

Various innovative activities and campaigns are being designed for the next 6 months, as part of the outreach programs, to create awareness regarding developmental activities.