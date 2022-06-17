The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Board of Intermediate Education is likely said to declare the 2022 results of the first and second-year intermediate exams soon. According to reports, the second-year results might be out today, 17 June 2022.

The intermediate exams for the year 2022 were conducted between 6 and 24 May 2022. The board has announced that students will be given digital score cards this year. The AP Board of Intermediate Education will make the digital scorecards available on the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

4.7 lakh students applied for the intermediate exams this year and approximately 4.64 lakh students appeared for the examination and are awaiting the results. According to the AP Board, students who received more than 90 per cent will be eligible for scholarships from the state government.

All students are requested to stay tuned to the official website mentioned above for the AP Intermediate Results 2022. Head on to the AP Inter Result link, to check your digital scores.

