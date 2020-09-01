The Andhra Pradesh government has been bringing in reforms and key changes to various welfare schemes over the last couple of months. In the latest, the AP government has taken some crucial decisions in the free electricity scheme for the state’s farmers. As per the Government Order (GO), electricity meters will be set up for the farmers who are currently availing the scheme. The bill amount generated based on the reading on the meter will be credited to the respective farmer’s account. Through this method, the farmers will be able to pay their electricity bills in the easiest way possible directly to the Distribution Companies (DISCOMs).

AP state government officials have stated that the free electricity scheme for farmers, costs the state nearly Rs. 8400 crore rupees annually. The officials have also stated that 18 lakh electricity connections currently come under the scheme, totalling to 12,000 million units of free electricity. The government has also stated that through the scheme, farmers would not have to worry about their electricity bills raking up for the next thirty years. The officials also plan to set up a huge plant of 10,000 MW for the same. Through the latest changes, the officials hope to streamline the processes of the scheme, while maintaining a record of how much electricity is being used up by the beneficiaries.

Earlier in May, the Andhra Pradesh government declared that it would be supplying free electricity for nine hours to 81 percent of farmers in the state and slowly increase it to 100 percent as the seasons progress. State Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made the announcement and stated that due to the technical issues caused by the pandemic, the supply has been restricted to 81 percent.