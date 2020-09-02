PSPK or ‘Power Star Pawan Kalyan’ as he is fondly called, celebrates his birthday today. Over his career, the actor has delivered more hits than misses, garnering him a strong and loyal fan base of Telugus around the world. Some of the Telugu film industry’s stars themselves including Nithiin fan-boy over the star to this day. Team Yo! Vizag wishes Pawan Kalyan a very happy birthday. On this happy occasion, here are some PSPK movies that never fail to entertain!

Five PSPK movies that never fail to entertain:

#1 Khushi

Khushi is iconic for several reasons – be it the urban setting, faced-paced narrative, catchy tunes or the chemistry between the leads, the movie checks off all the right boxes when it comes to entertainment. The contemporary styling and production combined with some funny sequences make Khushi a repeat watch.

#2 Thammudu

Featuring a youngster trying hard to fit into elite society, Thammudu hit the right chord for millions of Telugu youth when it released. With its melodious songs combined with some killer comedy sequences featuring Pawan Kalyan, the movie is high on entertainment value.

#3 Atharintiki Daaredi

The Trivikram hit is one of the most entertaining films in Pawan Kalyan’s kitty. A gripping storyline, impressive star cast featuring the likes of Boman Irani, Nadia, and Samantha Akkineni, and memorable sequences make Atharintiki Daaredi a must-watch.

#4 Tholi Prema

Think Tholi Prema, and one is instantly reminded of the iconic heroine Diwali introduction scene. While the sequence was referenced in several other Telugu films, the movie’s plot and fresh take on real-life relationships makes Tholi Prema hard to turn down.

#5 Jalsa

Is this list even complete without a mention of Jalsa? Another Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram combo, Jalsa is high on catchy dialogues, comic sequences, and great songs. Perfect for a weekend watch.