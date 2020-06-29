793 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh on Monday as the state tally grew to 13,891. As per the update by the state’s Health Department this afternoon, AP accounted for 706 of the newly reported COVID-19 cases, while 81 individuals returned from other states and 6 are foreign returnees. The southern state also recorded 11 more deaths-5 in Kurnool, 2 each in Krishna and Nellore, and one each in Vizianagaram and West Godavari-to take the death toll to 180. Kurnool, with 63 deaths, stands as the district with the highest COVID-19 toll in AP. Krishna, with 60 deaths, and Guntur, with 17 deaths, follow suit.

Between Sunday and Monday (9 AM-9 AM), 30,216 samples were tested for COVID-19 across Andhra Pradesh. 302 individuals were discharged after recovering from the infection. Andhra Pradesh currently accounts for 7479 active cases. So far, 8,72,076 samples have been tested across the state so far.

AP COVID-19 update as on 29 June 2020 (10 AM):

Visakhapatnam, on Sunday, reported its highest single-day surge with 53 new cases, taking the district tally to 766. It is to be noted that the COVID-19 cases in Visakhapatnam are inclusive of those who returned from other states and foreign countries. As per the official report sent by Special COVID-19 Officer for Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam, Dr PV Sudhakar, last evening, 450 cases were marked active. 27 patients were discharged on Sunday, post-recovery, taking the tally of discharges in the district to 311. So far, 5 individuals have succumbed to the virus in Visakhapatnam.

The authorities further demarcated fifteen more areas as containment zones. K3 Colony, Bobby Residency KRM Colony, Rukmunipuram-Yelamanchali, Yerayyapalem, Theeda, Chaitanya Nagar Zone V, Seetaram Nagar, Boni-Anandapuram, Bellam Vinayaka Temple, Bhujangarao Peta, Thadi Veedhi, Kailasapuram, Uppara Colony, Indira Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar-Anakapalle, have been identified as the new containment zones in Visakhapatnam.