As they say, laughter is the best medicine. And what better way to do it than by revisiting classic movies with their light-hearted humor, especially amid the current challenging times. These timeless Hindi comedy movies have failed to lose their charm in entertaining the audience. From the classic Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi to our all-time favourite Hera Pheri, here are 10 evergreen Hindi comedy movies that you must watch at least once.

10 Hindi comedy movies that never get old:

#1 Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958)

The rom-com movie revolves around three brothers and their attempt to stay far away from women as possible. However, everything goes haywire when they start falling in love. Directed by Satyen Bose, it stars Kishore Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Madhubala.

#2 Padosan (1968)

Many of us fondly remember this movie by the iconic song “Mere samne wali khidki”. That is Bhola (Sunil Dutt) serenading his lovely neighbor Bindu (Saira Banu). He is all armed to woo her with music and comedy. Mehmood’s character as Master Pillai remains unforgettable to date.

#3 Bombay To Goa (1972)

The bustling trip from Bombay to Goa starts when Mala, a witness to a murder is escaping from the villain. The journey is infused with rib-tickling comedy at every turn. This movie is an adaptation of the Tamil movie “Madras to Pondicherry” and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Mehmood, and Aruna Irani.

#4 Bawarchi (1972)

The members of the Sharma family are glad when Raghu (Rajesh Khanna) comes to work as a chef in their difficult household. 1972’s Bawarchi remains special among the lot of Hindi comedy movies with a superb cast of Rajesh Khanna, Jaya Bhaduri, and Asrani.

#5 Chupke Chupke (1975)

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra solidify their amazing chemistry with hilarity in “Chupke Chupke”. The banter between Parimal, Sulekha, Sukumar is absurdly funny as they work to outwit their “perfect” brother-in-law. The movie also stars Sharmila Tagore, Jaya Bachchan, Om Prakash, and Asrani.

#6 Gol Maal (1979)

1979’s super-hit movie Gol Maal remains a true classic with a hilarious storyline that works magic on all its entertaining characters. It all starts when Bhavani Shankar (Utpal Dutt), a strict and traditional man, employs Ramprasad (Amol Palekar). The catalyst of humor and misunderstandings is a mustache in the mix.

#7 Khubsoorat (1980)

All hell breaks loose in the strict Gupta family’s household with the arrival of bubbly Manju Dayal (Rekha). Dubbed as a classic, the movie received immense popularity for its clean comedy. Rekha even received the Filmfare best actress award for this movie.

#8 Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro (1983)

This movie proves that satirical comedy can never get old. A satire on the Indian political system, the plot features a dramatic Mahabharata scene with a comic flair. The movie is backed by a spectacular cast of actors such as Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri, Ravi Baswani, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Kumar, among many others. Director Kundan Shah received the Indira Gandhi Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director in 1984.

#9 Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

The duo Amar (Aamir Khan) and Prem (Salman Khan) is on its wayward journey to court the rich heiress Raveena (Raveena Tandon), who has arrived in India with her secretary Karishma (Karishma Kapoor). The familiar trope of mistaken identity is coupled with unexpected twists throughout the movie. With unforgettable villains like Teja and crime master Gogo, Andaz Apna Apna remains a firm favourite for many.

#10 Hera Pheri (2000)

Chaos and hilarity ensue when the silly trio of Baburao Apte (Paresh Rawal), Raju (Akshay Kumar) and Shyam’s (Sunil Shetty) kidnapping plans take an unexpected turn. Regarded as one of the best comedy movies made in Hindi, Hera Pheri is like fine wine, it only gets better with age.