Launching the YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme on Friday, from his camp office in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, said that the State Government aims to support all women in the state and make them happy.

Speaking on the occasion, AP CM said that the YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme has been rolled out for women’s self-help groups (SHG) that come under Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA). He said that though the State Government is in a financial crunch, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the welfare of women in AP is a priority. “Through the YSR Zero Interest Loan Scheme, 91 lakh women will be benefited through a total sum of Rs.1,400 crore. Each group in the state will receive a sum of Rs.20,000 to Rs. 40,000 in their bank account,” said AP CM.

CM Jagan interacted with Self-Help Group leaders post his announcement via video conferencing. Giving an overall update, a DWCRA member said that they have been receiving the benefits of other schemes, including fee reimbursement, hostel facilities and Rythu Bharosa programme, regularly. It was also revealed that volunteers have supplied groceries and Rs. 1000/- to the women at their doorsteps, as part of the ongoing coronavirus scare.

Speaking to the CM Jagan on the occasion, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), stated that a total interest of Rs. 64.16 crores, that 7,17,190 Self-Help Groups were supposed to pay, will now be paid by the State Government to the banks. “While this sum was accounted from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020, it will be an ongoing scheme”, said the Collector. Stating that masks, made by the women’s Self-Help Groups, are being distributed across the state, the Collector stated that fabric required for the masks will be purchased from the Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Ltd. (APCO).