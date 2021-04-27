Last updated 1 hour ago

With the increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, has urged the collectors and the police department to take all measures and implement strict action to prevent Covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, CM held a review meeting via video conference today from his Tadepalli Camp Office and discussed the status of the pandemic, in AP, the vaccination drive and the treatment being given to the affected patients.

Speaking on this, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand IAS, said that they have been taking all necessary measures in providing treatment to the Covid-19 patients. A team of 25 members, in three shifts, are working on the 104 call support facility, so as to provide immediate medical help.

An Admissions Committee has been formed with a team of four professors from Andhra Medical College (AMC). Also, the district has deployed a total of 642 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff for Covid-19 treatment in hospitals. The team is focusing on giving treatment for comorbidities patients. In the district, there are a total of 22 government hospitals, and 39 private hospitals, providing Covid-19 treatment. Currently, there are 6,938 beds available for Covid-19 patient admission. Around 2,700 doses of Remdesivir injection supply to Covid-19 hospitals in Visakhapatnam District is being looked into.

The Collector also informed that mobile sample collection teams have been set up at different locations in Visakhapatnam.

With many of the patients being affected with low severity, and going for home isolation, a monitoring cell has been set up to guide the patients. These patients are also provided with a home isolation kit. “With Covid patients coming from Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam Districts, a Covid Care Centre with 3,000 beds capacity has been set up”, appraised the Visakhapatnam District Collector in the AP CM review meeting.

Hospitals treating Covid-19 patients:

Government – 22

Private – 39

Beds available – 6,938 in government hospitals