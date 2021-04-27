Last updated 8 seconds ago

Almost a month ago, Nithin and Keerthy Suresh starrer Rang De released in theatres and now, is gearing up for its OTT release, with a premiere date expected to be announced soon. It was considered to be among the most awaited releases of the Telugu film industry post the Covid-19 wave. Despite the good reception by the critics and praise on Twitter, the movie did not perform well at the box office.

Rang De, which might get its OTT release date soon, is a conventional family romantic comedy-drama by Venki Atluri. Nithin and Keerthy Suresh play the roles of Arjun and Anupama who are childhood friends. Abhinav Gomatam, Subhash, and Naresh are cast as the lead’s friends. As they grow up, Anupama develops a crush for Arjun, which he doesn’t approve of. Their parents are friends and the two families want them to get married. What makes the hero and heroine fall for each other is something that we haven’t seen before. However staple the movie may be, the performance of the cast keeps the audience on the edge of what could happen next. Nithin’s undoubtedly great acting and his chemistry with Keerthi Suresh is a treat to watch. The music for this movie has been produced by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP).

Which OTT platform might Rang De release on and on what date?

Rang De had hit the theatres on 26 March 2021. Speculation is being made that it would be made available to watch on-demand in the ZeePlex channel from the first week of May. Rang De is expected to start streaming on the Zee5 OTT platform from 21 May 2021.