Bringing the curtains down on a long wait, the makers of Anushka Shetty-Madhavan starrer Nishabdam have announced that the film will be released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, which has been dubbed into Malayalam, has been directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory in association with Kona Film Corporation. Nishabdam will be premiering on Amazon Prime Video on 2 October.

Nishabdam has Anushka play the role of a mute artist. Madhavan will be seen donning the role of her husband. Touted to be a thriller that revolves around a murder, Nishabdam also stars Subbaraju, Shalini Pandey, Anjali, and Srinivas Avasarala among others.

The film was originally scheduled to hit the screens in April but the coronavirus pandemic and the ensuing lockdown forced the makers to push its release. While they hoped to release the film only in theatres once the situation is brought under control, ambiguity over the reopening of cinema halls seems to have played a key role in prompting the makers to release Nishabdam on Amazon Prime Video.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, cinema halls across India have remained shut since March-end. With the situation promising no bright prospect in store in the near future, several filmmakers have been taking the route of direct-OTT release. Over the past few months, many films, including the likes of Dil Bechara, Gulabo Sitabo, Penguin, Law, Ponmagal Vandhal, Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya, Shakuntala Devi, and V, have premiered directly on OTT platforms.