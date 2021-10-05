Andhra University and the Indian Navy have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to provide construction assistance in the works of the Indian Navy.

On Monday, Andhra University Registrar, Professor V Krishna Mohan and Navy Headquarters Chief Engineer, Brigadier RS Rawal signed and exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding documents. This happened in the presence of Andhra University Vice-Chancellor, Professor PVGD Prasad Reddy.

The MOU between the two entities aims at engaging and providing final year engineering students with internship opportunities in the Indian Navy’s projects. It also involves professors from the civil engineering department extending their assistance in the construction works of the Indian Navy.

It could be noted that this is not the first time Andhra University has signed an MOU to work with the Indian Navy. Three years ago, as part of the Andhra University – Defence Academic Project, the Indian Navy collaborated with the university for 10 research projects.

Andhra University Help Desk

Andhra University has issued notification for admissions into various postgraduate diploma and diploma programmes. Candidates interested in studying yoga, journalism & mass communication, Carnatic music, soft skills, photography, acting, direction, etc., can visit www.audoa.in to download the application form and brochure.

More Details: