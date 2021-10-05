With Natraj Master being voted out of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 in the fourth week, fifteen participants are left to tussle it out for the title this time around. While this week’s nominations didn’t have the ritual controversial allegations and conflicts among the contestants, a verbal spat between Shanumkh Jaswanth and Sreerama Chandra set the temperature high in the Bigg Boss house. Monday’s episode of the reality show witnessed nine contestants getting nominated. The nominated contestant to account for the least number of votes by the end of the 5th week will be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

Viewers can either cast their vote online, or give a missed call to the below-mentioned voting numbers, to save their favourite contestant(s) from elimination in Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu. Here’s how to vote for contestants who have been nominated for the elimination from Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu in its 5th week.

Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu: List of nominated contestants this week, and their voting missed call numbers

Lobo: 8886658206

Artist Priya: 8886658207

VJ Sunny: 8886658202

Anchor Ravi: 8886658219

Shanmukh Jaswanth: 8886658210

Siri: 8886658201

Manas: 8886658216

Vishwa: 8886658214

Hamida: 8886658211

The stepwise procedure to vote online for contestants of Bigg Boss Season 5 Telugu:

Install the Disney+ Hotstar App

Open the app and sign in using your email/Facebook credentials

Search for Bigg Boss 5 Telugu

Right below the streaming window, you will find text that reads ‘Voting for today is now open

Tap on the Vote option that is provided near the text

The images of the nominated contestants will appear next

Every user will be given 10 votes per day, which can either be cast for one contestant or split among multiple contestants. Click on the image of your favorite housemate you wish to save from elimination and cast your vote.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more regular updates of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.