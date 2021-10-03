It is just the fourth week of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, and the showrunners already seem to be stepping up the drama inside the house. With three eliminations so far, fifteen contestants fought it out this week. The 4th week witnessed eight nominations and the contestant who received the least number of votes was eliminated. With no further ado, here is all you need to know about the 4th week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5.

The eight contestants who were nominated are Lobo, Nataraj Master, Artist Priya, Anee Master, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, VJ Sunny, and Anchor Ravi. The episodes, during the week, declared Artist Priya, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, VJ Sunny, and Anchor Ravi in the safe zone. Meanwhile, Lobo, Nataraj Master, and Anne Master still remained in the danger zone. Drawing curtains on this week’s elimination, it was announced that Anne Master and Lobo will continue on the show and contestant Nataraj Master has been declared as eliminated.

Saturdays’ Episode

The weekend episode was filled with mixed emotions. While the host Akkineni Nagarjuna spent jolly time with the contestants pulling their legs, he hit the right chords when a contestant needed to be corrected. This time it was Lobo’s turn to experience the wrath of the omnipresent eye of the Bigg Boss. The host, Nagarjuna also sent out a strong message to alibi after the incident that all are one in the Bigg Boss House.

In this week’s nomination episode, contestants who were a friendly pair until now got into a verbal spat. Non-controversial pairs like VJ Sunny – Nataraj Master and Sree Ram – Swetaa, fought it out in front of everyone. Lobo, who is often seen bringing the show to a lighter mood, is seen ferocious and screams on top of his voice to make his points. With everything going topsy turvy, loyal viewers predict that the fourth-week eliminations of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, could be the toughest so far.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 Timings and Streaming Platform:

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is being aired on Star Maa. The show is telecast at 10:00 pm on weekdays and at 9:00 pm on weekends. Viewers can also catch the action on the Disney+ Hotstar app.