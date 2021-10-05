In a state-wide special drive, conducted by the Transport Department in Vizag District, as many as 23 private travel buses were taken to task for non-payment of taxes. This drive will continue for the entire month of October 2021.

Speaking to Yo! Vizag, Deputy Transport Commissioner, G.C. Raja Ratnam, informed that the Andhra Pradesh State Transport Department had called for a state-wide drive to bawl out those private travel buses which are plying on the road without paying taxes. Mr Ratnam added that, in spite of the State Government extending the deadline for payment of taxes, several private buses were not complying with the tax regulations. This drive was conducted in three areas – Gambhiram, Aganampudi Toll Plaza and Tagarapuvalasa.

Regarding the 23 private travel buses that were taken to task, the Deputy Transport Commissioner informed that on 1 October, 2021, 12 buses has cases filed against them and were subsequently seized. Post which, on 4 October, 2021, 11 buses had cases filed against them out of which five have been seized. A month ago, the Transport Department registered cases against 18 transport and freight vehicles for plying on Vizag roads without having paid their quarterly taxes.

Apart from this special drive to identify travel buses that have not paid taxes, another special drive will be conducted in the district in view of the coming Dussehra Festival. Mr Ratnam informed that private travel operators usually tend to charge higher fares from passengers during festival seasons. This drive will be focused on curtailing these practices and ensuring that the price ranges, set by the state, are maintained. This special drive to check passenger ticket prices will be continued till 17 October, 2021.