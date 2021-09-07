On Monday, officials of the Andhra Pradesh Transport Department registered cases against transport and freight vehicles plying on Vizag roads that haven’t paid their quarterly taxes. Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC), GC Rajaratnam said that such cases have been registered against 12 vehicles that were driving on Vizag roads on Tuesday without paying taxes.

According to the rules, all transport and freight vehicle owners had to pay their taxes by the end of June this year. However, the deadline was extended till the end of August due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, many are escaping this rule and not paying the tax. The Transport Department booked 10 vehicles in Vizag and registered cases on them for defying the rule on Monday, 6 August. On 7 September, the officials booked 12 cases.

The standard quarterly tax imposed for transport and freight vehicles is Rs. 5,700. Those failing to pay the tax are levied a penalty of an extra 20 percent over the tax amount. Mr. Rajaratnam added that the special drive checks would continue and advised those in Vizag with transport and freight vehicles who did not pay taxes to pay their taxes immediately.

Meanwhile, officials of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) on Tuesday booked cases on 7 vehicles with fancy number plates, taking the total number of vehicles booked to 58. These are part of regular checks by the RTO, conducted at various locations in the city. On this, DTC Rajaratnam has advised motorists and heavy transport vehicles to follow the norms of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988.