The police on Thursday arrested Karnati Satish Babu an NRI software engineer from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh for marrying five women one after the other. The accused married the five victims without disclosing his previous marriages.

K Sri Lakshmi, one of the victims who recently got married to the accused filed a complaint on Tuesday following which the Guntur Disha Police arrested the accused and his father Karnati Veerabhadra Rao. The police said that the accused had shot obscene videos of the complainant and threatened to post them online if she complained to the police.

According to the victim’s statement, she was introduced to Satish who was reportedly a software engineer working in Washington DC. The accused had told that victim he was a divorcee before they got married on 16 June 2022 in a temple. Satish and Lakshmi sifted to Hyderabad after marriage and were residing in a rented apartment in the KPHB Colony. Satish forced Lakshmi to take a housing loan of 80 lakhs, when she refused, he threatened to upload obscene photos and videos of her on the internet.

The victim alleged that she was physically and mentally tortured and was also followed to Bengaluru on a work trip. The accused who threatened to move back to the US was arrested by the police along with his father near Chuttugunta Circle, Guntur which happens to be their native place.

Upon investigation, the police found that Satish married four women before Lakshmi. The accused said that he had divorced his first wife Sailaja from Visakhapatnam in 2017 and his third wife Divya from Nellore in 2020.

Divya had already complained about Satish after learning his truth to the police. When Lakshmi complained to the same person, the police spearheaded a search for him. The police revealed that after every marriage the accused spent around two months normally before he started abusing them for money. The parents of the accused were well aware of these marriages.

The accused software engineer from Andhra Pradesh and his father have been arrested and sent to 14 days judicial remand. An investigation is being continued by the police to establish if the accused had cheated more women.

