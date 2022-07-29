The preparations for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the celebration of 75 years of Indian independence, have commenced in Visakhapatnam District. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has earlier appealed to all the citizens to hoist the tri-colour Indian flag on their homes to mark the celebrations. He asked the public to hoist the flag on their rooftops/terraces from 13 to 15 August 2022.

The forest department announced that over 2 lakh bamboo poles are being prepared in the Ananthagiri Range. They added that large size bamboo trunks are being sized down to smaller poles to be suitable to be hoisted at homes. Around 6,00,000 poles are being prepared in the Visakhapatnam District while 2,40,000 will be sourced from the newly-formed Alluri Sitharama Raju (ASR) District. Over 5,00,000 bamboo poles will be prepared in the Anakapalli District.

So far, around 20,000 poles have been readied for the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in Visakhapatnam District.

