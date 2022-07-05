The COVID-19 pandemic has again gained prominence in the recent past for two reasons in Andhra Pradesh. Despite being the only state in the country to administer over 48.8 lakh COVID-19 vaccine boosters, the number of cases reported in Andhra Pradesh in 24 hours now stands at 289.

The daily tally which was less than 100 until two weeks ago has now doubled with the total number of active cases standing at 1232. More than 100 patients have reportedly recovered from COVID-19 in the last two days, with the total recovery cases standing at approximately 23,000 people as of yesterday in Andhra Pradesh.

Visakhapatnam District has registered the highest positivity rate in the state standing at 19.05% followed by Chittoor District at 16.99% according to the Union Health Ministry’s report.

On a positive note, Andhra Pradesh has administered the highest number of booster vaccines in the country, followed by Gujrat which has touched the 40 lakh mark in the COVID-19 vaccine administration. . West Bengal, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered boosters for over 30 lakhs each.

The third dose or otherwise called the booster dose for COVID-19 was announced by the union government in early January for frontline workers and elderly people. It was later expanded to include everyone between the age group of 18–60.

With clear signs of resurgence in Andhra Pradesh, we request all readers to please wear masks and follow the necessary COVID-19 protocol.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag for more updates.