As the train services resume from 1 June, Andhra Pradesh State Government requested the Union Ministry of Railways to permit 22 trains to halt at only major stations in the state. The suggested stations include Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Kadapa, and Guntakal among others. Stating that it is challenging to conduct COVID-19 tests for the passengers who get down at all the stations, Chief Secretary to Government of Andhra Pradesh, Nilam Sawhney (IAS) wrote to Railway Board Chairman Vinod Yadav to plan one halt at an intermediary station along with with the terminating station, instead of 71 stoppages.

On Sunday night, the South Central Railway released a statement that all intra-state movement of passengers, via trains, within Andhra Pradesh will be restricted until further notice. The South Central Railway urged the passengers who booked for intra-state train travel to cancel their bookings. It further added that the amount paid for the tickets will be refunded to the respective individuals.

In the wake of resumed train services, the South Central Railway has released guidelines for rail passengers intending to travel by the special trains commencing from Monday.

The passengers should arrive at the station before 90 minutes

It is advisable to carry less luggage as not many licensed coolies are working at the stations now

Passengers who do not possess tickets will be barred from travelling

Passengers are advised to cooperate with the railway authorities during the thermal screening process

If the individuals display COVID-19 symptoms, they shall be barred from travelling. The money paid for the ticket will be refunded.

Individuals with a long-term illness, pregnant ladies, children who are under 10 years and senior citizens who are above 65 years are advised to travel only under emergency circumstances

Passengers should use the sanitisers kept at the entry and exit of the railway stations. Wearing a mask throughout the journey shall remain compulsory.

Passengers are advised to get their blankets and bed sheets

Though food plazas will be open at railway stations, the passengers are only allowed to take away the ordered food. It is advisable to carry their food and water.

All the passengers should install Arogya Setu application

After reaching their destinations, passengers should adhere to the medical protocol followed by the respective states. For more details, visit www.itctc.co.in. Those from Andhra Pradesh can check out www.hmfw.ap.gov.in. As per the guidelines, individuals with a long-term illness, pregnant ladies, children who are under 10 years and senior citizens who are above 65 years will be allowed to practise home-quarantine for 14 days, Individuals coming from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi to Andhra Pradesh will have to undergo institutional quarantine for 7 days, followed by a week-long home quarantine.

In view of special trains arriving at Visakhapatnam, District Collector, V Vinay Chand reviewed the arrangements at the railway station. The District Collector interacted with the Additional Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) (Infra), Akshay Saxena, Joint Collectors and rest of the district authorities regarding the testing, security measures, and crowd management at Visakhapatnam Railway Station.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Gautam Sawang (IPS) informed that obtaining e-passes from spandana portal is compulsory for those who are travelling to Andhra Pradesh via road. He further stated that these rules will be implemented until Andhra Pradesh State Government takes a call on the intra-state road travel.