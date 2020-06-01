As announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday, lockdown 5.0 will be restricted only to containment zones while the remaining areas will be reopened in a phased manner, beginning from Monday. According to the Central Government’s guidelines, Visakhapatnam District Collector, V Vinay Chand (IAS), has announced details for a phased re-opening of the lockdown in the district. Here’s the list of what is allowed and what is not allowed from 8 June, as part of lockdown 5.0 in Visakhapatnam:

Religious places will be reopened

Hotels, restaurants, and service sectors (hospitality industry)

Shopping malls can be opened (social distancing and COVID-19 guidelines should be followed)

Curfew will be maintained from 9 pm to 5 am (except emergency services)

Guidelines regarding schools, colleges, educational institutions, training and coaching centers are yet to be announced by the government. They will remain closed until further instructions are provided

All international travel, gyms, cinema halls, parks, swimming pools, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls etc. are to remain closed until further guidelines are announced

No special permission is required for the inter-state travel for citizens and goods

Senior citizens above 65 years, pregnant women, children below 10 years old and people with underlying health issues are advised not to go out unless required

Directives to be followed, even in lockdown, for COVID-19 management:

All people venturing out should compulsorily use masks.

Everyone should maintain a 6 ft of social distancing.

No more than 5 persons should be at one shop at a time.

Meetings and get-togethers are still prohibited. Not more than 50 people can participate in wedding celebration and not more than 20 people for funerals.

Spitting, drinking and chewing paan, gutka and tobacco in public are prohibited. Make working from home a priority.

Arrangements must be made for the phased entry and exit of people from shops, markets, industries, and commercial places.

Thermal screening is compulsory for the entry and exit of common places.